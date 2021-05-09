8 high-profile Australian mums on what they were never told about motherhood.

Today, as if you didn't know, is Mother's Day - the traditional day to express gratitude for everything our mothers do for us, to thank them for their endless and selfless support.

To honour the occasion, we asked eight Australian women to tell us what they never knew about motherhood, before they entered right into it.

Their answers were filled with all the love and longing that characterises the most important role they will ever hold... mixed with a few surprises.

Here's what they had to say.

Moana Hope

AFLW star.

Motherhood is the most amazing, rewarding and exhausting thing I've ever done.

I'm not sure what I was doing before Svea, but I'm the happiest with her. She has brought out a side in me I never knew existed. I have no idea how single mums get through. Women are unbelievable, strong and resilient. I wish mums got more credit for being mums because people say, ‘Oh you’re a stay at home Mum,’ but that job is way harder than any other job in the world. Mums and carers rock.

Susan Carland

Academic at Monash University and UNICEF ambassador.