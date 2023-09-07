The 6 very serious, very unbreakable rules of the Irish Goodbye.

Everyone knows that ye olde Irish exit (also known as the 'Irish Goodbye') is the perfect way to leave a venue when you quite simply cannot be bothered.

We've all done it: fled the scene without saying a word to anyone or letting people know you are safe. Also known as smoke-bombing or phantoming, some would dare say this is a rude thing to do. And while I tend to agree, I'm not above playing the devil's advocate and arguing that sometimes, people simply... don't want to let you know they're heading off.

Sometimes, as grown adults, we want to leave when we want to leave, do what we want to do and march by the beat of our own drum without having to have a 20-minute goodbye chat to approximately everyone in the room.

Is that rude? Possibly definitely yes.

Do we care? Maybe we will tomorrow, when the bravado has worn off.

But in the moment, no. We do not.

And think of it this way: perhaps those who commit the old Irish goodbye are just a little bit anxious. Or don't really want to be there. Or just, you know, don't like the host.

The excuses are endless, but the rules of a good, solid Irish Goodbye are not.

In fact, there are only six as far as I can tell, and they must be strictly followed. Because if they are not, then unfortunately you're an instant d**khead and must apologise to everyone you know.