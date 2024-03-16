What is a Dark Empath, and could you spot one?

When it comes to personalities we hope to avoid, those with narcissistic tendencies are well and truly up there.

In fact, most of us probably assume finding ourselves attached to a narcissist is one of the worst things that could happen to us. We've all heard the horror stories.

Conversely, an empathetic person is someone we might be drawn to. Who wouldn't want to spend time with someone who can truly understand and relate to our experiences and feelings?

Well, turns out, empaths aren't all created equal. Enter, the dark empath.

Unlike the narcissist, dark empaths can relate to how others are feeling, it's just that they use that knowledge against the person they claim to love and support.

"People with Narcissistic Personality Disorder manipulate emotions to serve their own needs or goals," says relationship counsellor, Susan De Campo.

"Dark empaths cognitively understand another person’s feelings, and can pretend to care, but they do not genuinely care about someone else's distress or suffering (despite understanding it)," she says.