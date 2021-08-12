In the 1990s, Val Kilmer was one of Hollywood's biggest heartthrobs. Everyone hated him.

In the 1990s, Val Kilmer was at the height of his fame.

The 1959-born actor had a starring role as the intimidating Iceman opposite Tom Cruise's Maverick in Top Gun, wore leather pants to play frontman Jim Morrison in The Doors, and even put on the Batsuit in Batman Forever.

But in the eyes of Hollywood, Kilmer had a reputation for being "difficult", "erratic", and "psychotic".

As the son of a real estate developer and an aerospace equipment distributor, Kilmer grew up in an affluent household in Los Angeles, alongside his older brother Mark and his younger brother Wesley.

With a keen interest in acting from a young age, Kilmer landed his first role at just 12 years old. During filming, he reportedly walked off set because he couldn't get into his character's "motivation". The acting job was a TV advertisement for hamburgers.

At 17, Kilmer became the youngest person at the time to be accepted into the Juilliard School's Drama Division in New York City.

But just one day before Kilmer's enrollment at the prestigious school began, the young actor's life changed forever when his brother Wesley, an aspiring director, suffered an epileptic fit and drowned.

"I didn't really get back to earth until about two or three years after my brother died," the actor later told The New York Times.

"It's like that Nickelback song, 'I'm sick of sight without the sense of feeling.'"

While Kilmer attended Juilliard following his brother's death, he largely hated the experience.

According to The New York Times, Kilmer frequently clashed with his mentors and fellow students, and "hated the authoritarian rule" at the performing arts conservatory.