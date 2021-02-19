When Tara Reid's boob slipped out of her dress, photographers high-fived each other.

Facebook has banned Australian publishers and users from viewing and sharing news. Here's how to find Mamamia content, no matter what.

Warning: The following mentions domestic violence, which may be triggering for some readers.

Tara Reid was standing on a red carpet, smiling for the cameras, when she noticed heightened excitement among the photographers gathered in front of her.

They were laughing and high-fiving each other.

She stood there for at least 10 seconds, nervously smiling, wondering what was happening.

Then a publicist stepped into the frame and lifted the left strap of Reid's black dress back up onto her shoulder.

Her left breast had been exposed to the cameras for at least half a minute. In that time, the laughing and high-fiving photographers had captured a series of now infamous photos.

Within hours, those photos would be splashed on the covers of tabloid magazines and circulated around the internet.

"I just hated that the paparazzi were high-fiving each other and laughing," Reid would later tell Access Hollywood. "It was so cruel."

For years to come, Reid would be known as the nip slip girl. The party girl, the hot mess who'd had too much to drink and accidentally let a boob slip out. Some people would accuse her of planning the nip slip as a publicity stunt, whereas others would just write it off as the next logical step in Reid's downfall from rom-com queen to party girl.

It wasn't just the fact Reid's boob was exposed that made headlines; it was also that her nipple was unusual. Instead of her areola being a perfect round circle, Reid's was misshapen, as if a chunk had been cut out. After the incident, Reid was labelled "Franken-nipple" and later had to explain that her plastic surgery had gone wrong.

"It looked like I got completely butchered up," she told Today. "The areolas... they looked like goose-shaped eggs."

It wasn't the first time Reid was turned into an international laughingstock to sell magazines or advertising space, and it wouldn't be the last.