“I can’t think about those last moments." Angry Anderson on the night his son was killed.

On November 4, 2018, Australia woke up to the news that Angry Anderson’s son had been killed.

Liam Anderson, who was 26 at the time of his death, had been murdered in the early hours of the morning, after a night out.

His friend, 20-year-old Matthew Flame, was under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he allegedly killed Liam, who was just trying to help him.

Now, six months later, Anderson has appeared on Andrew Denton’s Interview on Channel Seven. Anderson had asked Denton to not discuss the details of Liam’s death or even mention his name.

He quickly became emotional when the subject was brought up.

“I am not angry. I am just profoundly sad,” he told the veteran TV host. “I know that I can’t use anger to express myself.”

“The bad days are awful. Sometimes I just don’t leave the house. Nothing can describe those first terrible days.”

Liam’s older sister Roxanne, who was sitting beside her father throughout the interview, described her late brother as “just such a beautiful soul”.

“He was so kind and very gentle, very similar to what dad is like with us,” she said.

“He always saw the best in everything, he was positive. He had so much love to give to everyone, not just his family, complete strangers. He had amazing strength for such a young person. If he wanted something he worked hard to get it, especially around his music.”

Anderson, 71, told Denton he had raised his children “to be kind”, above all else. Denton then asked the singer whether he took comfort in the fact that was exactly what Liam was doing when he died.