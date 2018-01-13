A cheat's guide to the internet slang your teen will be using this year.

You may have just worked out how to tell bae their hair is #goals; but words like lit, goals, slay and bae are so 2017 – here are the hottest buzzwords of 2018 according to the witty wordsmiths at Things by Bean.

1. Extra

Often used to describe someone who is over the top for completely unnecessary reasons.

Used in sentence: “Man, Josh is being so extra today.”

2. On fleek (adjective)

Frequently used to refer to perfectly arched eyebrows, it can also be used to describe any part of your makeup that is particularly well done—or just anything that’s perfect or #onpoint.

Used in a sentence: “Your eye liner is on fleek!”

3. Basic

Basic is used to describe someone devoid of defining characteristics that might make a person interesting, extraordinary, or just simply worth devoting time or attention to. Yikes.

Used in a sentence: “He’s too basic to even carry on a semi-intelligent conversation.”

4. Woke

Woke has been around for a minute, but it’s poised to become more mainstream in ‘18. Think of ‘woke’ being the inverse of politically correct. If P.C. is a taunt from the right, then woke is a back-pat from the left. Woke statements might also low key stir up drama. The more woke one is, the more sympathetic and knowledgeable one is about a topic or type of person. It’s often used to describe a man who is also a feminist.

Used in a sentence: “That guy is so woke.”

5. Low key

Low key can be used in place of the formerly popular phrase ‘down low,’ meaning something you don’t want everyone to know about.

Used in a sentence: “I low key hate butterflies… don’t tell anyone.”