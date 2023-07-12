DINKs are bragging about their lives all over TikTok. Here's what that means.

I was talking with my sister the other day about fairytales.

Growing up, all the stories we were told seemed to end in a similar type of way: the princess and her prince charming lived happily ever after. But as we grow up, we start to realise that the confines of a particular type of lifestyle we've been sold as being the 'norm' start to melt away and we pave our own way.

In 2023, everyone's idea on how to live life is diverse and multifaceted. Whether that be the 'nuclear family' of a cis, heterosexual married couple with their two children, or perhaps it looks like a single mother embarking on a solo IVF journey or it might be a gay couple with their adopted children. The idea of a 'fairytale' has expanded, for the better.

All the annoying things people who don't want kids have ever heard.



Video via Mamamia.

While there is a long way to go in terms of acceptance, accessibility and representation, modern society seems to have reached a place where people feel safe to live their life the best way they see fit.

One group who are shunning rigid societal norms are people who refer to themselves as 'DINKs'. If you've been anywhere near TikTok lately you may have seen a DINK pop up on your 'For You' page - but what exactly do they stand for? DINK means 'double income, no kids' or 'dual income, no kids' and refers to a couple (either married or de facto) who have made the decision to not have children. And they're bloody chuffed about it.

A simple search under the hashtag #dinklife will bring up endless videos from these DINK couples explaining why they've decided to follow a different path from their contemporaries. There are a bunch of unique reasons each couple has chosen this lifestyle but most commonly they cite wanting to spend their money on travel; wanting to focus on career advancements; a desire to use their spare time for various leisure activities and quite simply not wanting the huge responsibility of raising children.