A GP answers 5 straggly nipple hair questions you've been too embarrassed to ask.

Dr Mansberg explained "there's a whole combination of things" that go into the magical soup as to why your areola was chosen out of all the areolae to house nipple hairs. Essentially it comes down to three factors: genetics, testosterone receptors and hormone levels.

"Whether you'll get nipple hairs or not is genetically predetermined. There are either hair follicles on your breasts, or there aren't," she explained.

"There are generally two types of hairs on our bodies - the fluffy, light hairs and the pubic hairs, which are much thicker, darker and get much longer (you'll find these on the mons pubis or pubic area, tops of your thighs, anus, under the armpit).

"If you genetically grow a lot of hair on your arms and legs that's thicker, darker and coarser, you might see these pubic style hairs around your nipples because that's the way your hair follicles are and that's genetic."

Secondly, whether you have nipple hair or not depends on the number of testosterone receptors (cells which respond to and/or are stimulated by testosterone) those genetically pre-disposed hair follicles have. The third piece of the puzzle is how much testosterone you have in your body at any given time.

"On each hair follicle there are hormone receptors for testosterone, which is the male hormone. We all have some testosterone produced by the ovaries and the adrenal glands in our bodies, but the amount varies."

"A combination of the number of hair follicles that you have, the amount of testosterone receptors in those follicles and the amount of testosterone in your body are the critical pieces to consider."

3. Can nipple hairs appear at different times in your life?

Yes, but also no.

"The testosterone receptors in your [nipple hair] follicles are static so they will never change, but the amount of testosterone in your body can change throughout different periods of your life," Dr Mansberg said.

Translated: if you don't have hair follicles around your nipples in the first place, or the ones you do have don't hold many testosterone receptors, it's unlikely you'll ever sprout nipple hairs out of the blue.

If you do have those hair follicles, times in your life when your hormones might be out of whack - say puberty, pregnancy or menopause - could potentially cause an unexpected hair or two. These hormonal changes may also cause the colour and texture of the hairs to become darker and wiry.

