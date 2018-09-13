The story behind the 'offensive' jumper that went viral for all the wrong reasons.

If you look closely at the jumpers, you'll see underneath the derogatory quotes a line in much smaller font that reads 'as told to @", to indicate which comment was made to which woman.

Then came the marketing of the jumper, which was particularly tone-deaf.

According to LPA's founder Pia Arrobio, the image of a thin, blonde, white model wearing the 'fat-shaming' jumper was never meant to appear anywhere on the internet.

In a statement shared on their Instagram account, it was instead supposed to be advertised being worn by the woman who was sent the offending comment. In the case of this jumper, it was Paloma, a plus-size model and influencer. That particular jumper was also not meant to be released before some of the others, which might have given it supporting context.

"Where we faltered was not intention, sincerity or conception, but in my own lack of communication that lead to how the collection was portrayed on Revolve.com and the pre-mature release of the e-commerce imagery, a day prior to launch. We were planning to launch with an image of Lena in the sweatshirt along with our statement and explanation," the statement read.

"We work hard to make the right choices every day, understanding the platform and the opportunity that we are lucky enough to have, and we are so sorry to have let you all down."

Despite the company's sincere apology, many have also pointed out the jumper, which was meant to highlight the fat-shaming women endure online, was only made in sizes up to an XL.