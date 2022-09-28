Why you should never trust a Hollywood Wife Guy.

You might have heard a fair bit of news today about a YouTube group called The Try Guys. Maybe you were across their comedy sketches before (they do have over 7 million followers), or maybe the name means nothing to you. All you really need to know is that a founding member, Ned Fulmer, has just admitted to cheating on his wife, Ariel.

To recap, fans of The Try Guys found screenshots that allegedly show Fulmer kissing and dancing with a producer who works for the YouTubers.

Next, The Try Guys issued an Instagram statement announcing Fulmer was no longer part of the group, and Fulmer issued a statement admitting to an affair with a colleague, saying he had lost focus and was committed to his family going forward.

The reason this is so shocking is because Fulmer’s entire brand has been built on being a Good Husband. A Great Dad. A Family Man. The Fun But Committed Guy.

He’s a classic Wife Guy, a term that started off as a weird, niche internet meme back in 2016 but has since been used to describe a man who religiously and (more importantly) publicly, worships his wife.