Who are The Try Guys and why is everyone suddenly talking about them?

It looks like 2022 might be the year of bizarre cheating scandals from the celebrity world.

Today, the internet is imploding over the latest, involving YouTube star Ned Fulmer, who is one of the four members of the Youtube group The Try Guys. Overnight, they confirmed Ned had left the quartet, and Ned himself confirmed he had cheated on his wife, Ariel, with one of his employees.

Here's everything we know so far.

Who are The Try Guys?

The Try Guys are made up of four former Buzzfeed employees - Keith Habersberger, Ned Fulmer, Zach Kornfield and Eugene Lee Yang. The concept of their content is pretty simple - they try things, they make videos about it.

Together, they run a YouTube channel and host several different series, all expanding from their concept of trying new things. What started out as a simple YouTube concept saw them grow into their own business as they garnered billions of views and millions of subscribers. Now, they have several employees, and have grown their content by writing a book and creating a TV series with the Food Network - No Recipe Road Trip with The Try Guys. They've also made a documentary about their rise to fame called Behind the Try.

They also host a few different podcasts, such as The TryPod, and another called You Can Sit With Us, which featured Ned’s wife, Ariel Fulmer, from time to time.

What happened with Ned Fulmer?

Ned Fulmer was accused of cheating on his wife, Ariel, with a Try Guys employee named Alex. The speculation circulated on Reddit and Twitter as fans noticed Ned had been absent from a few videos and podcasts created by the core team. Allegedly, there was a photo of Ned kissing Alex at a bar, as well as a few eyewitness accounts that confirmed the kiss. All the speculation eventually forced The Try Guys to confirm that Ned had ‘departed’ the team.

“Ned Fulmer is no longer working for The Try Guys,” they said in a statement.

"As a result of an internal review, we do not see a path forward together. We thank you for your support as we navigate through the change."