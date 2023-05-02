Harry Garside has been charged with assault over an alleged domestic violence-related incident.

Olympic boxing medallist Harry Garside has been charged with assault after being arrested on his return to Australia from filming reality TV series I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

Garside was taken into custody at Sydney International Airport on Tuesday.

Police launched an investigation into reports of an alleged domestic violence-related incident on March 1 at Bellevue Hill in Sydney's east, a NSW Police spokeswoman told AAP.

The 25-year-old was arrested following an investigation into reports of an incident involving a 32-year-old woman, NSW Police confirmed in a statement. It's been reported that the alleged incident is in relation to an ex-girlfriend.

Garside has been charged with common assault (DV) and told 7 News he would defend the charge, as he left Mascot Police Station.

"Of course, me and my lawyer will release a statement in the coming hours," he told a reporter late on Tuesday.

Aesha Scott, Harry Garside and Liz Ellis in the I'm A Celebrity finale. Image: Channel 10.