'I have exercised 5 days a week for 5 years. Here's my non-wanky guide to staying motivated.'

I can remember the day a switch was flicked in my brain.

It was 2015, I was in the dying months of a relationship I knew I had to end, and I had just downloaded a 12 week fitness program from the internet. This one, if you're curious.

I stuck to that guide like it was my goddamn religion, desperate to sweat out every last swirling emotion in my body.

Sidenote: The different horoscopes working out. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

My body changed, my mental clarity changed, my confidence soared, and I finally had the guts to walk away from something that I hadn't been happy in for a very long time.

It's been five years since I did that fitness guide, and not once have I ever dropped off the fitness 'bandwagon'. Gosh I hate that word. Actually, I hate all the 'words' we've created for the world of exercise.

Shredded. Clean. Body Transformation. Post-Baby Bodies. Glow-Up. All designed to make us feel bad about not ticking boxes. About not being good enough.

I got caught up in the 'perfect body' for a while. But being perfect was a boring quest, and I pretty soon levelled back down into a more maintainable reality. But my five days of working out a week never wavered.

Holidays and sickness not included, I consistently move my body five to six days a week, every single week. I don't even think about it anymore, I just do it. For me, this is comfortable, attainable, and enjoyable.

Here's how I got there, fitness 'fluff' aside:

Manufacture yourself a 'switch'.

It takes on average 66 days for a new behaviour to become automatic.

A 12-week program that built me up from three workouts a week to five did it for me. After I'd completed that, exercise and I had pretty much imprinted on eachother.