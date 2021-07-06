"A sure hit every time": 25 easy ideas from a lunchbox expert.

With so much pressure on creating the perfect school lunchbox, the noble Vegemite sandwich just doesn't seem to cut it these days.

But if you’re all out of ideas on what to pack in tomorrow’s lunchbox, I'm here to help!

I've taken the stress out of it for you and rounded up the easiest 25 lunchbox ideas I swear by.

1. Fruit.

Ok, this is probably the easiest of them all. Whole fruit like apples, pears, bananas, grapes or strawberries are all great easy options.

To avoid apples and pears going brown, try soaking them in lemon water while you’re packing the rest of the lunchbox. For bananas, leave them in the skin and cut in half so they fit easily in the lunch box.

