Alison is a lunchbox prep expert. Here are her 6 time-saving golden rules.

With school holidays beginning, it's a lovely time to not have to worry about lunchboxes.

But of course, there's next term. And the one after that.

Before long, most of us will be once again dreading the daily lunchbox grind.

You no longer need to fret, as we’ve got all of your lunchbox goals sorted here, which will make your kid the envy of the school-yard.

So what makes a balanced lunchbox you may ask? Easy, remember the five finger rule…

Fruit

Veggies

Dairy

Grain

Protein

Fruit

Perhaps one of the easiest groups to satisfy your child’s taste. I always like to use what’s in season as it’s cheaper, more easily accessible and also exposes your child to an array of different fresh foods throughout the year.

Great options: Strawberries, berries, sliced apple or pear, banana, kiwi fruit, watermelon (I like to cut into “pizza” shapes), grapes.

Try these: Mandarin segments, sliced orange, goji berries, plums, avocado (mash it in a sandwich or serve in little cubes) or figs.

