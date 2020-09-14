"I made the switch to sugar-free chocolate. In all seriousness, I prefer it."

For as long as I can remember, I've had a serious sweet tooth.

Most nights after dinner, I get excited by the thought of something sweet to nibble on while sitting in front of whatever show I’m currently watching.

Annoyingly, my boyfriend works in the fitness space so he works out all the time and has no issues in buying a chocolate bar most nights. Me on the other hand, sits behind a computer all day. So chocolate bars everyday… probably isn't the best option.

This year is also the first time that I’ve joined a gym and seriously got into training. I’ve taught myself how to cook and started to think about what food I’m actually putting into my body. (Too much time on my hands, you know?).

But my number one rule is and always will be not to sacrifice the things I like to eat (aka yummy food). So I started searching for options that taste just as good but don’t have as much sugar.

That's when I started trying all the guilt-free, sugar-free, #keto options at the supermarket.

When it comes to the healthier, sugar-free stuff, I can confidently say that there are now many options. The problem is a lot of them are a bit pricey or not as great as you'd hope. So usually, I'd find myself waiting for the weekend to come and treating myself to the real sugar that I love and enjoy.

Then, about six months ago I came across the Well Naturally sugar-free chocolate bars at Woolies and haven't looked back.

Image: Supplied.

Let me explain.

Well Naturally uses stevia instead of real sugar.

But what's stevia? Good question, I thought the same thing at first.

Stevia is a no calorie sweetener that comes from the stevia plant. So you get the same sweet taste as sugar-filled chocolate, but without the added guilt. It's also way better for the environment as it uses far less water than your usual sugar cane.