HOROSCOPES: Career opportunities and family disputes. The week ahead, according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning July 26.
There’s a battle of wills on the horizon for opinionated Rams. But one thing’s for sure, Aries, you know your own mind. Still, when Mercury clashes with passionate Mars on Tuesday, a family member challenges your way of thinking. At first, you're downright insulted, but by week’s end, you’ll come to see their point of view. Aim to reach a compromise.