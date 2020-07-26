HOROSCOPES: Career opportunities and family disputes. The week ahead, according to your star sign.

A serious tone washes over you, thanks to Pluto’s intensity. There has been a plethora of challenges thrown at you, but by Friday, you should see the light at the end of the tunnel growing brighter. A bestie is by your side, holding your hand through the darkness. With her help, you’re stronger and more resilient than you think.

Both Jupiter and Neptune are aligned with your sign, and this week, they sparkle! The world is your oyster, but you have to believe that too. Don’t look beyond what’s right in front of you. Gold is laying at your feet, but if you focus on the horizon in the distance, you’ll step right over it! Put the past behind you and create a beautiful future with what’s available in the present moment.

A self-confessed astrology nerd, Natasha’s horoscopes, research and articles have been published in Today’s Astrologer, in addition to international publications across the globe. A senior member of the Australian Academy of Astrology and Cosmobiology and a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, she has presented cosmic updates for Your Life Naturally and has appeared as a special guest on podcasts, including Sivana and Healthy-ish.

Feature Image: Supplied.