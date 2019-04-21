HOROSCOPES: How Pluto Retrograde will affect your week, according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius, and has predicted all of our horoscopes for the week beginning April 21. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Expect a cosmic boost when Venus enters your sign on Sunday. Your level of influence is set to soar, so put your newly acquired popularity to good use. If you were given a love-spell to seduce the object of your desires, who would you cast it on? Choose who you devote your attention to wisely. You might just get what you wish for.

Your savvy financial acumen is put to the test when a money matter demands your attention. La Luna highlights business connections which offer you a chance to increase your wealth through a valuable piece of advice or information. Don’t make a decision based on feelings alone. Use cold hard logic before making any changes.