'I'm a fashion editor. Here's exactly how I styled my wedding on a budget.'

I want to start this post by acknowledging that for many brides, wedding planning is not fun. Well, not all of it.

For those of us who aren't event planners, the process can be stressful, arduous and full of seemingly innocuous decisions that supposedly determine whether or not your wedding will be a success.

But having just tied the knot, I can 100 per cent assure you that the day will FINALLY come when the hard work is worth it, you get to marry your person, and you honestly don't think about how it's all going to look in a photo when you're surrounded by love and champagne and eyeing off a robust cheese board.

Images: Supplied/Jasmine Burns.

And while I didn't enjoy every minute of planning my big day (and that's OK), one thing I really relished in was the styling. As a fashion editor, it was important to me to reflect my personal style in what I wore - but equally important to me (and my future husband) was not blowing our entire budget on a dress.

Here's exactly how I pulled my outfit together, including where I saved and strategically splurged to land on a look I absolutely loved. Plus, a few tips for how we styled our wedding without spending a bomb.

