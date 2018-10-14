Woman shares story of being dumped from bridesmaid duties because of an unexpected diagnosis.

Being a bride-to-be comes with countless stresses. There’s much to plan, a lot to organise, and many people to delegate responsibilities to. So thank goodness there are bridal parties, right?

But when the bride herself becomes a little – ahem – hard to handle, being thrust into the role of bridesmaid becomes a not-so-fortunate feeling.

For this particular bridesmaid, things actually started off smoothy.

Posting to a private Facebook group, the woman said the two initially became friends at work when they both got engaged at the same time.

Soon, they were planning their weddings together.

“I thought it would be super cute to both plan together but she would literally take over everything,” the bridesmaid wrote to the Facebook group.

And then, the bridesmaid was diagnosed with an inflammatory bowel disease, ulcerative colitis, which not only causes intense pain but also fatigue.

"[I] barely had the energy for work, let alone my wedding and definitely not hers," she said.

The bridesmaid's illness meant she couldn't eat a lot of food due to bowel sensitivities, which no doubt made the bride really, really mad.