'The rudest thing we've seen.' A wedding planner's honest post about a nightmare bride.

My favourite type of stories are ones where people are clearly under a lot of stress so start to act… irrationally. They get rude, and they get petty.

One scenario that tends to cause a lot of stress is planning a wedding, and there’s no drama more compelling than that of a bride gone rogue. She’s banning people for no reason, she’s cancelling her mother-in-law and she’s definitely being abusive to everyone/anyone in the wedding industry. And I love it.

Recently, a bride who clearly had a lot of feelings in the wake of her wedding day, decided to share her entirely unhelpful feedback with her wedding planner. Publicly. On Facebook.

A screenshot of the post, which has since been deleted, was published on Bored Panda.

On her wedding planner's Facebook page, the woman wrote: "They suck and are so rude!! They rushed us to do the bouquet toss when we weren't even ready to do it yet!! Ughhhh!!! Save yourself some stress and choose someone else!!"

This wedding planner, however, had clearly had enough. 'Of what?' you might ask. Of this.

LB Events and Promotions decided to write a strongly worded reply to the bride, explaining why, perhaps, she felt her bouquet toss was 'rushed'.