"I broke one of the biggest wedding guest rules. So shoot me."

When I was at school, planning what to wear every day was one of the biggest traumas of my teenage life.

I went to a school that had no uniforms. So I had all my clothes on fortnightly rotations – at the very least — because heaven forbid I should end up on Rita’s MySpace in the same denim skirt twice in less than a month.

Thankfully when my teen angst washed away, so did this obsession. If my friends see me in the same turtleneck top twice in a row, so be it.

And, to the horror of some, I’ve applied the same mentality to weddings.

I’ve been to two in the past fortnight. On both occasions I wore the exact same outfit – from my earrings and dress right down to my heels.

Apparently, that’s cardinal sin No. 31293 in nuptials land. Y’know, on top of banning white, avoiding black, not showing too much skin, not matching the bridesmaids, hitting the sweet spot between showy and casual… and yet a guy could rock up in a banana suit.

It's a "rule" that fails all logic and has retailers chomping at the bit, but a "rule" nonetheless.

Just last week, a Mumsnet user was accused of being disrespectful and rude for wearing the same dress to three weddings.

Someone bleated at her: "It's a shame you couldn't be bothered to wear something different."

But, guys, you don't recycle outfits because you're lazy.

There is nothing lazy about going to weddings. These events are beautiful celebrations of love, and they require a respectable amount of effort from the guests - whether that means travelling to attend, booking accommodation, finding a gift, matching a theme or dress code, and so on.