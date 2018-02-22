The $90 (yes, really) wedding dress that's already flying off the shelves.

If there’s one thing that will instantly drive up your wedding budget, it’s THE dress.

Even the strictest and most self-controlled bride has been bewitched by her dream dress that came with a price tag one, two or even three figures more than she planned.

It won’t happen with this one.

You see, budget fashion brand Missguided has released their third bridal collection and there's one dress in particular that's selling fast.

It's long-sleeved, with a slight-fishtail bottom and open back... and it costs just $90. Yes, really.

At that price, the bridal white long sleeve open back fishtail dress - try saying that three times fast - is not going to be made out of super fancy french lace or silk.