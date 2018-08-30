Wearing your everyday sneakers to the gym can be incredibly dangerous for your feet.

Every now and then a fun fact comes along that takes you by surprise.

Perhaps you realised that Fes from That 70s Show stood for Foreign Exchange Student and it was never actually his name, or that the first episode of a series is called a pilot because it’s the first time on the air.

For us, we were today years old when we learnt that we are meant to change out of our athleisure shoes when we get to the gym.

Wait. What?

Before we get into the facts, let us differentiate between “athleisure joggers” and “real joggers”.

Athleisure joggers are pretty much the light-weight style of jogger that you might wear to brunch, they provide minimal support and focus on a certain aesthetic. These sort of joggers can be worn with jeans without looking daggy. Gigi Hadid wears them with crop tops.

A "real" jogger is one that you might buy at a sports shop rather than The Iconic, and will probably be more expensive, less pretty, and provide your feet with the support needed during a workout.

These sort of joggers can by no means be worn with jeans without looking daggy.