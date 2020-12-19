SEX DIARIES: 'He wanted to watch me have sex so we invited a stranger to join us.'

It was the evening before lockdown when, feeling frisky, I gave my Bumble dating app profile a glow up.

There’s nothing quite like a global pandemic to make you want to live life to the fullest and I was ready to experiment.

On my profile, I typed: "I'm looking for someone naughty to join in the fun."

A few days later, I matched with Michael. A photo of him at the races in a light grey suit and deep blue tie got my attention. He was tall, extremely sexy, with a very cute smile.

By his third message, he’d addressed the elephant in the room.

"You come across as a free spirit in your bio. Are you the open-minded type, too?"

Our conversation quickly turned dirty and soon he was telling me about his kinky playmate and threesomes with couples. Between stories, we swapped fantasies and shared our darkest desires. I told him how I dreamed of being with more than one man at once and he said he wanted to watch a woman he found incredibly sexy being f**ked in front of him.

"I’d like to see her dressed up and being very naughty, turning two guys on, and it bringing out an even filthier side to her. I want to watch her being pleasured and enjoying all of the attention."

With his vivid imagination, I felt myself getting carried away as Michael dreamed up scenarios I so wanted to live out.

"It’s difficult to find someone so like-minded," he said. "This is a good start."

A week later, we met for a socially distanced walk and wine by the river, and as the sun set, the Merlot hit and the chat really heated up.

Sitting side by side, I started to tell him about a naughty date I'd been on recently.

He encouraged me to share every detail and his eyes lit up as I gave him a blow by blow account.