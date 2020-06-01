The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday June 1.

America ‘a war zone’ as 30 cities protest against George Floyd’s death.
Three people have been shot, one person killed, and hundreds arrested, as protests erupted in at least 30 US cities over the death of George Floyd at the hands of police.
12 states have activated their national guards, as a fifth day of protesting saw stores looted, buildings and police cars set on fire, and the words “I can’t breathe” spray-painted across public property.
Tens of thousands also marched peacefully through streets to protest the death of Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck until he stopped breathing.
Curfews have been ordered in cities across the US after the fifth night of unrest, sparked by the death of George Floyd in police custody
Riot police have used tear gas and rubber bullets as demonstrators continued to take to the streets https://t.co/lPL70llPjQ pic.twitter.com/1IY7oljGjZ
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) May 31, 2020
Police responded with rubber bullets, tear gas and arrests as the violence increased, and the chant “No justice, no peace” echoed across the US.
“I want to be able to go in a white neighbourhood and feel safe. I want to be able, when a cop is driving behind me, I don’t have to clench, and be safe,” one protester in Minneapolis where Floyd died, told CNN.
8pm curfews have been enacted in some states, and Nashville has declared a state of emergency as authorities try to get a hold on the violence.
On Monday, May 25, George Floyd died after pleading that he couldn’t breathe, while a police officer held him down with a knee on his neck. The incident in the US city of Minneapolis was live-streamed on Facebook by a bystander, showing white police officer Derek Chauvin arresting Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man. Floyd is handcuffed, and can be heard protesting that he could not breathe, before he becomes motionless. He later died in hospital. The four police officers involved in Floyd’s arrest have been fired but there has since been protests and public outcry demanding that the officers should be charged with murder. Link in bio to find out more. #GeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter
US President Donald Trump has sparked fury for his response in previous days, including a tweet that read “when the looting starts, the shooting starts”.
He is now blaming the media for “hatred and anarchy” and turning the protests into tweets for political gain, writing: “Call in our great national guard like they FINALLY did (thankyou President Trump) last night in Minneapolis. Is this what voters want with Sleepy Joe? All Dems!”
Law & Order in Philadelphia, NOW! They are looting stores. Call in our great National Guard like they FINALLY did (thank you President Trump) last night in Minneapolis. Is this what voters want with Sleepy Joe? All Dems!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020
Trump has been told he should more forcefully denounce the riots – and that he hasn’t done so nearly enough, with Trump’s aides among those pushing him to adopt a more restrained response.
Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen announced she was donating US $100,000 to protesters, before upping it to $200,000 when a Twitter user called the demonstrators “criminals”.
In celebration of whatever the fuck maga night is, I am committed to donating $100,000 to the bail outs of protestors across the country.
— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 30, 2020
