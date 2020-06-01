The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday June 1.

America ‘a war zone’ as 30 cities protest against George Floyd’s death.

Three people have been shot, one person killed, and hundreds arrested, as protests erupted in at least 30 US cities over the death of George Floyd at the hands of police.

12 states have activated their national guards, as a fifth day of protesting saw stores looted, buildings and police cars set on fire, and the words “I can’t breathe” spray-painted across public property.

Tens of thousands also marched peacefully through streets to protest the death of Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck until he stopped breathing.

Curfews have been ordered in cities across the US after the fifth night of unrest, sparked by the death of George Floyd in police custody Riot police have used tear gas and rubber bullets as demonstrators continued to take to the streets https://t.co/lPL70llPjQ pic.twitter.com/1IY7oljGjZ — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) May 31, 2020

Police responded with rubber bullets, tear gas and arrests as the violence increased, and the chant “No justice, no peace” echoed across the US.

Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen announced she was donating US $100,000 to protesters, before upping it to $200,000 when a Twitter user called the demonstrators “criminals”.