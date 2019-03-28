When it comes to music history, the saga of rock band Motley Crue is one of the most memorable.

From outlandish on-tour shenanigans to reckless drug abuse and even brushes with death, the band’s story is certainly dramatic.

Now, decades after they first shot to fame, that very story has made its way onto our screens.

Based on the band members’ accounts in 2001 book The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band, new Netflix biopic The Dirt has brought Motley Crue to the forefront once again.

Watch the official trailer for Netflix's Motley Crue biopic The Dirt here.

Here’s four of the craziest moments from The Dirt.

Vince Neil’s car accident

In the early days, Motley Crue were almost exclusively fuelled by alcohol and drugs.

But in 1984, the group’s alcoholism took a turn for the worst.

While hosting a party after the recording of their third album, the band’s lead singer Vince Neil left the party with Hanoi Rocks’ drummer Razzle to do a run to the liquor store.

On the way to the store, Vince, who was heavily intoxicated, swerved into oncoming traffic.

Although Neil miraculously survived the crash, Razzle was killed while the two passengers in the other car were left with brain damage.

Following the accident, Neil spent a few weeks in jail and paid over $2 million in damages.