"Lockdown will be off." What we know about Victoria's roadmap out of lockdown.

Victorians have been given a glimpse at what life could look live over the next three months after Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews delivered the state's roadmap out of lockdown.

The premier unveiled the roadmap on Sunday, announcing that Victorians will enjoy new freedoms as early as next week, before lockdown is expected to end in late October.

"Make no mistake, we are opening this place up. There is no alternative. There is a gateway here, it will be challenging but we must pass through it. We cannot have a perpetual suppression of this virus. No-one is arguing that," he said.

"These are not orders. These are our hopes and inspirations. We hope the community joins with us to deliver the national plan through this Victorian road map, and the biggest and most important part of that is getting vaccinated."

Today we are releasing our roadmap.



As well as laying out how we will deliver the National Plan, the roadmap lets Victorians know when we can catch up with friends and family, and get back to the things we love. pic.twitter.com/ogMuUGrdGA — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) September 19, 2021

However, while opening up brings greater freedoms, the premier pointed out that it will also place stress on the state's health system.

"I want to make it very clear to all Victorians, particularly to those working in our health system, as we deliver this roadmap, we will monitor every hour of every day how many people are in hospital and how much pressure is on our health system," he said.

"It will be in a staggered and measured way of course, but we are opening up. Be in no doubt about that, and there will be no turning back."

The news comes as the state recorded 507 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and one death on Sunday.

Mr Andrews also announced Greater Geelong, the Surf Coast and Mitchell Shire will enter a seven-day lockdown from 11.59pm on Sunday, and will be under the same restrictions as Melbourne and Ballarat.