Inside Victoria and David Beckham's $11m country mansion they've been isolating in.

Right now celebrities, just like us, are staying home to isolate from COVID-19.

But while we’re spending our days in trackies, devouring way too many snacks and binge-watching TV shows, celebrities are frolicking about in their giant mansions, making use of their at-home cinemas, tennis courts and gyms.

So… it’s basically the same thing.

Since the start of lockdown, Victoria and David Beckham have been isolating with three of their four kids – Romeo 17, Cruz, 15 and Harper, eight – in their incredible £6 million (AUD $11 million) country home in Cotswolds. Meanwhile, their 21-year-old son, Brooklyn appears to be self-isolating with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz in New York.

The chic country barn conversion features nine bedrooms, log-burning fireplaces, a piano, tennis court, plunge pool, gym and a very fancy looking Estonian sauna. So it’s not hard to see why the family are spending isolation there.

Oh and they also have a £31million (AUD $57.5 million) mansion in London where they live as well.