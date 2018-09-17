Why people think Brooklyn Beckham's latest photo of his mum is... a little bit odd.

Nothing warms our hearts like seeing families support each other, and one family that always seems like a very tight unit is the Beckhams.

They sort of remind me of my own family. If my parents had three boys and one girl instead of two girls and a boy, were a lot younger, very rich, glamorous, British, high-fashion and one of the most famous families in the world. Yeah, sort of.

But 19-year-old Brooklyn Beckham’s latest Instagram post featuring his mother is… an interesting one.

Brooklyn, who has been employed by Victoria to shoot her new fashion line, posted a photo congratulating his mum on her New York Fashion Week show.

She looks positively glorious. But in the photo she also appears to be topless.

Which leads us to believe that prior to this photo being taken, Victoria and Brooklyn were sitting together, reflecting on the show, while Victoria was sipping her tea half-naked.

Um.