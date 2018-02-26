"It didn't feel right." Vicky Pattison regrets having sex on Geordie Shore.

Vicky Pattison says she regrets having sex on camera while filming the reality series Geordie Shore.

The reality TV star is currently a contestant on Australia’s version of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

On Monday night’s episode Vicky, 30, became emotional while talking about her time on the infamous British reality show with Steve Price, during his regular “Jungle Radio” interview series.

“I hated myself on Geordie Shore. I hated the person I ended up becoming. And I’ve got no one to blame but myself,” she told Price as she began to cry.

“And I don’t want to try and put blame on anyone else.”

Vicky breaks down as she’s talks about her time on Geordie Shore.

Vicky said the members of the Geordie Shore cast were under “an awful lot of pressure” to get drunk and do “outrageous things”.

“So you drunk five drinks and had an argument and kissed someone you shouldn’t have on a Tuesday in series one, by series two on a Wednesday you’re going to be expected to have 10 drinks, have sex with someone and have a huge argument and trash the house. It’s an escalation.”