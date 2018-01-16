Geordie Shore’s Gaz Beadle has welcomed his first child with girlfriend, Emma McVey.

The 29-year-old British reality TV star announced the new arrival on Instagram on Monday, describing his newborn son as “perfect in every way”.

“WOW what a feeling no words can describe it meet our son… he is perfect in every way and healthy weighing 6lbs 2.”

“(Emma) is fine and did amazing… I am a dad can’t believe it… I cried I smiled I panicked but I will be there for him no matter what,” he captioned a sweet photo of himself holding his son.

Beadle also shared an image of his son’s hand holding his finger, captioned: “That is my little finger… best mates for life”.