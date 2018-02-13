Explainer: Who the bloody hell are the two new British contestants on I'm A Celebrity?

Many things have baffled viewers about 2018’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

How two high-profile professional athletes couldn’t hack it more than a few days in the jungle aside, this years’ biggest question has been something along the lines of: Sorry, who are you again?

Last night’s two fresh contestants were no exception. These people do in fact have names – they go by Paul Burrell and Vicky Pattison.

Channel Ten hyped them as a ‘royal insider’ and a ‘British reality TV star’, which is great and all, except for the fact that none of us really knew who they were when the entered the jungle. Well, any Princess Diana fan might know who Burrell is. Pattison, not so much.