Netflix's new movie is so terrifying people can't watch it the whole way through.

Netflix has gone and done it again.

The streaming service has just dropped its latest horror movie and it’s so freakin’ scary people are switching it off mid-way.

Veronica is Spain’s chilling answer to The Conjuring and it’s based on a creepy true crime case.

The movie tells the story of a young girl called Veronica who, along with her siblings, tries to summon her dead father’s spirit through an Ouija board.

Of course, this is a terrible idea.

People are calling Veronica the scariest movie ever. Post continues.

Video by BFI

Instead of summoning their dad’s spirit they summon something far more sinister.

During the seance, Veronica passes out, and when she comes to, she’s a little different. She starts to notice spooky things going on around her and the supernatural activity escalates over a three day period until, well, all hell breaks loose.

But what makes Veronica extra creepy is the fact it’s based on the true story of a Spanish girl who mysteriously died after playing with a Ouija board in the 1990s.

The film’s director, Paco Plaza, based the movie off the actual Madrid police casefile about the incident.

The movie, however, has a 100 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes – even if it is freaking people out all over the world.

I watch a lot of horror movies. @paco_plaza‘s #Verónica is the first time in a while that I have had to take a mental breather halfway through. Truly terrifying and deeply human. A gorgeous and twisted possession story about innocence lost. Highly recommended! pic.twitter.com/0PaTiZX5wg — Brandon Schmidt (@brandknob_2014) March 1, 2018