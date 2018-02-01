I love a scary movie.

I love a haunting.

I love a poltergeist.

I love a big, creepy house that’s been built on an ancient Indian burial ground.

And I especially love all these things if they’re based on a terrifying true story.

If you’ve read this far, I’m guessing you bloody love them too.

So I’ve rounded up the best horror movies based on spine-tingling true stories that will keep you up at night:

The Amityville Horror

The Amityville Horror is kind of, sort of, not really based on a true story.

In December 1975, George and Kathy Lutz and their three children moved into a large Dutch Colonial house in the suburban neighbourhood of Amityville, in Long Island, New York.

After just 28 days, the Lutzes fled the house, claiming they were terrorised by paranormal activity while they were living there.

They turned their story into a book and it’s since inspired a series of movies including the aptly named The Amityville Horror.

All of this may or may not be true… but the house does have a horrifying history.

On November 13, 1974, Ronald DeFeo Jr shot and killed six members of his family, who were living in the house at the time. He was later convicted of second-degree murder.

Over the years there’s been a lot of debate as to whether a demonic force really dwells in the house or whether it was just the location of a terrible family tragedy.

The Conjuring

The Conjuring is the movie that introduced us all to Ed and Lorraine Warren.

From 1971 to 1980, the Perron family (including mum, dad and five daughters) lived in a rustic farmhouse in Rhode Island which they believed was haunted.

In 1984, the Warrens came to investigate their claims.

Of course, while there was never any solid proof of paranormal activity in the house, the Perrons still remember some very scary moments.