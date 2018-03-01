A guide to every single incredible new Netflix series dropping in March.

I very much hope that no one has made plans for the entire month of March, because Netflix is releasing a whole heap of amazing and original new content and that’s going to keep us all pretty busy.

Fan favourite shows such as Jessica Jones and Santa Clarita Diet are getting a second season in the coming days, while brand new offerings such as Collateral and Tabula Rasa are sure to keep you on the edge of your seat and binge-watching TV very late into the night.

To keep track of what’s coming out and when, here’s a guide with everything you need to know.

You might want to tell your family and friends not to come looking for you for a couple of weeks.

Every new original Netflix series dropping in March.

21 Thunder:

Season 1 dropping Thursday March 1.

A team of under-21 soccer players in Montreal copes with triumphs and challenges on and off the field while chasing dreams of professional stardom.

Girls Incarcerated:

Season 1 dropping Friday March 2.

This documentary series follows the lives of teenage girls housed in a maximum security juvenile detention center.

Ghost Wars:

Season 1 dropping Friday March 2.

Local outcast Roman Mercer must harness his repressed psychic powers to save his remote Alaskan town from paranormal forces.

Borderliner:

Season 1 dropping Tuesday March 6.

To protect his family, a police detective covers up a murder case. But when his partner suspects foul play, he is trapped in a dangerous game on duty.

Marvel’s Jessica Jones:

Season 2 dropping Thursday March 8

Jessica grapples with more demons from her past as she hunts down the source of her powers and faces off with a mysterious killer.

Love:

Season 3 dropping Friday March 9

As Mickey and Gus take big leaps in their personal and professional lives, they struggle to keep their self-sabotaging impulses in check.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai

New episode dropping Friday March 9

David Letterman returns in a monthly series of in-depth interviews with globally relevant personalities, plus field segments expressing his curiosity.