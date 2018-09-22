The bizarre rule in Venice that could land tourists with a 500 Euro fine.

European travel can be expensive. We know this. What with the flights and the tipping and the $9 coffee.
But here’s a hot savings tip if you’re headed to Venice. If you want to avoid a shock bill, maybe don’t sit down in public.
The northeastern Italian city’s council is currently considering a proposal that would see people slapped with a 500 Euro fine for parking their backsides in an undesignated spot. (Basically anywhere there isn’t already a chair or bench.)
The plan, hatched by Mayor Luigi Brugnaro and due to be voted on in October, is part of a wider initiative designed to ease tourist congestion in the already-crowded canal city.
Though just 55,000 people call Venice home, more than 20 million pour in each year to see world-famous sights like the St Mark’s Basilica, the Doge’s Palace and the Grand Canal.
“The aim is to create more of a deterrent to people who think they can come to the city of Venice and do what they want, not respecting the city, urban decorum, and public safety,” Mayor Brugnaro told The Independent.
Top Comments
The world is becoming less humane by the day! These kind of rules are insane and counterproductive. Why not restrict tourist numbers, ban cruise ships or charge a cultural maintenance tax to tourists and make a real difference? Swimming in canals is dangerous, agreed, but not sitting down could also be dangerous to people like myself! Besides, what harm could that possibly do? Eating in public doesn't harm anyone, nor does a shirtless person. Many t-shirts and sneaker wearers are an eye sore to me in a beautiful historic setting... but let them be! Who are these non-human, robotic lawmakers?
99% of the people who lounge around on public displays and thoroughfares in Venice are not doing so because it's a medical need to do so.
If you've ever visited Venice, you'd understand that these rules are not really "bizarre".