In a highly orchestrated series of sit-ins, blockades and abattoir invasions, vegan activists yesterday staged a series of protests around Australia against animal cruelty.

They timed it to coincide with the one year anniversary of the release of anti-animal cruelty documentary Dominion.

It’s being touted as the biggest animal rights protest the world has ever seen.

Here's the trailer to the documentary.

Nine protesters were discovered inside the Southern Meats abattoir in Goulburn, chained to machinery, around 2.30am in the morning.

Police arrived 90 minutes later and cut the protesters from their restraints. They had to carry three of the women out, after they refused to walk.

More than 20 people invaded the Carey Bros Abattoir near Warwick in southeast Queensland at 3.30am. 200 more protested outside.

The protesters claimed they wouldn’t leave until the animals were surrendered to them. The abattoir was eventually forced to hand over three lambs to disperse the group.

Self proclaimed “vegan soldier” Alix Livingstone, 23, gave us an insight into the trespass and protest she led at an abattoir in Laverton in western Melbourne in an hour long video uploaded to Facebook.

Her troupe chained themselves to the pig pens while she roamed around filming. They were eventually arrested by police.