In a highly orchestrated series of sit-ins, blockades and abattoir invasions, vegan activists yesterday staged a series of protests around Australia against animal cruelty.
They timed it to coincide with the one year anniversary of the release of anti-animal cruelty documentary Dominion.
It’s being touted as the biggest animal rights protest the world has ever seen.
Here’s the trailer to the documentary. Post continues after video.
Nine protesters were discovered inside the Southern Meats abattoir in Goulburn, chained to machinery, around 2.30am in the morning.
Police arrived 90 minutes later and cut the protesters from their restraints. They had to carry three of the women out, after they refused to walk.
More than 20 people invaded the Carey Bros Abattoir near Warwick in southeast Queensland at 3.30am. 200 more protested outside.
The protesters claimed they wouldn’t leave until the animals were surrendered to them. The abattoir was eventually forced to hand over three lambs to disperse the group.
Self proclaimed “vegan soldier” Alix Livingstone, 23, gave us an insight into the trespass and protest she led at an abattoir in Laverton in western Melbourne in an hour long video uploaded to Facebook.
Her troupe chained themselves to the pig pens while she roamed around filming. They were eventually arrested by police.
Top Comments
I really do love beef, but have reduced consumptions to only having it once a fortnight. We human beings eat way too much meat than is good for us. We all should cut down on meat. Good for us and good for the planet.
I'm sure many here have read Animal Liberation by philosopher Peter Singer. There are principles of veganism that are worth discussing.
Unfortunately, this sort of thing or how PETA acts is completely counter productive to achieving the results they want. It's senseless if they genuinely want to engage in a serious discussion.
But hey, it did get more publicity for a documentary.