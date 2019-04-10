"Your inconvenience doesn't compare." Australia's animal protests from a vegan's point of view.

When Katrina Fox’s eating habits come up in conversation the reaction is often the same.

“I don’t eat a lot of meat, I promise.”

Katrina, 52, is proudly vegan, and she thinks the reason she gets the above response from meat eaters is because deep down, they feel a bit guilty.

She also thinks that every now and then we need a bold action against animal cruelty – like the vegan protests staged on Monday across Australia.

Here is the trailer to Dominion, which is the documentary that sparked the protests this week. It was its one year anniversary. Post continues after video.

Video by Aussie Farms

When Katrina and the protesters that stormed into those abattoirs and chained themselves to machinery see a piece of meat, they don’t see a juicy piece of steak.

They see a cow that’s been strung upside down and had its neck cut. They see torture, murder, and fear.

“That’s what we see when we see that steak. It’s not a product, it’s a someone and it’s upsetting,” Katrina told Mamamia.

She says last year when the documentary Dominion first came out, vegan activists went by the book - they organised planned protests and alerted police. But they barely made a mark.

"If you look at all social justice movements, like the suffragettes, they haven't come about solely through nice peaceful protests," Katrina, founder of Vegan Business Media explained.