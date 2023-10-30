The one question that started a feud in Vanessa Amorosi's family.

Singer-songwriter Vanessa Amorosi is at the tail end of a legal case against her mother, Joyleen Robinson.

The 'Absolutely Everybody' singer is locked in a legal dispute over two properties – one in Melbourne's Narre Warren, and a second in California.

Amorosi says $650,000 of the money she earned from her work as a singer, songwriter and performer was taken out of a trust account to buy a home for her family back in 2001.

Now, the Australian singer has told the court what happened when she asked her mother what exactly happened to her immense wealth.

Watch this clip of Vanessa Amorosi at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.



Video via Supplied.

Amorosi's journey began when she was discovered at 15 years old, singing in a Russian restaurant in Melbourne. There was no social media back then to push artists into the spotlight, so the singer – then still just a teenager in high school – would perform at shopping centres.

She shot to stardom after releasing her first album The Power. In 2000 alone, she earned six ARIA nominations.

Vanessa Amorosi circa 2000. Image: Getty.