'I need to talk about *that* Vanderpump Rules big twist I waited bloody weeks for.'

I finished up work for the day; completed all my errands so nothing would distract me; I even went and bought my favourite snacks. It was Vanderpump Rules reunion finale time and nothing was getting in the way of that.

It's been three months since the #Scandoval news broke, and everything had been leading up to last night's final episode of the season.

It was the third part of the reunion, and for weeks, cast members and producers had been teasing a big 'secret' that would come out.

Watch the Vanderpump Rules season 10 trailer here, if you need to catch up. Post continues after video.



Video via Bravo.

They made it out to be such a bombshell that none of the cast members, besides the person who revealed it, had seen the footage until the day it aired.

No cast member was given their next season contract either, in case the revelation was too shocking they wouldn't want to return.

There were a few rumours as to what the secret might be:

1. Raquel Leviss is pregnant with Tom Sandoval's baby.

2. Lisa Vanderpump will finish up after this season and the cast will continue without her.