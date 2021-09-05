'I've begged my husband to get vaccinated for the sake of our two young kids. He refuses.'

I’ll admit it. There were a few times I thought to myself that the COVID vaccines had been rushed.

This was particularly so when I was pregnant and was concerned that there hadn’t been enough time for research to be done on the effect of the vaccine on unborn babies.

Then before I knew it, COVID was right on our doorstop in Sydney and I was panicked.

My sister-in-law works at a medical practice and offered to book us in for a Pfizer jab. It was like being told that I had a winning lotto ticket.

I couldn’t believe how lucky I was to have been offered this golden opportunity.

I asked my husband when suited him to have his jab and was astounded by his response: “Nah, I’m good.”

What? You’re good. What do you mean you’re good? Did he not understand that getting Pfizer was like finding hen’s teeth?

He reasoned that he didn’t think that there had been enough research done on the vaccine. He started telling me about a few “Facebook videos” that spoke all about COVID and media hype and propaganda.

I was waiting for him to laugh and say that he was joking. He wasn’t.

I couldn’t believe that he was discarding this opportunity like it was nothing.

The days went on and as COVID cases rose, so did my anxiety.

I’d talk to friends and family who would tell me about people they knew of who had contracted the virus, who now had to carry around oxygen tanks or who couldn’t muster the energy to hang out a load of washing.

I attempted to relay these horrifying stories to my husband, hoping that the thought of permanent debilitation may change his mind. He responded with: "This is exactly what Alan Jones was talking about. Scare mongering."

I couldn’t believe my ears.

I tried arguing that these were real people and real stories and he acknowledged that they probably were but that they were probably old or that they had underlying conditions, even if I provided evidence that they were young and healthy.