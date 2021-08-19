5 women who were 'vaccine hesitant' share what changed their mind.

As Australia's COVID-19 crisis continues to worsen, the vaccine rollout is speeding up.

If the current pace is maintained, there are fewer than 100 days until 80 per cent of the Australian population is fully vaccinated.

But research tells us there is still millions of people who are hesitant about the COVID-19 vaccines. In fact, according to Melbourne Institute, about one in five Australians consider themselves to be 'vaccine hesitant'.

Mamamia spoke to five women who admitted they were hesitant about getting the vaccine. Here's what changed their minds.

Anna, 37, lawyer and stay at home mother from Sydney.

I was hesitant to get the vaccine because I thought it had been rushed - not that I had done any research. I was happy for everyone else to be the 'guinea pig' and I was fearful of an adverse reaction.

As soon as the Delta strain hit Sydney, I booked my vaccination appointment. I always knew I was going to get vaccinated, but this Delta outbreak brought forward my plans. In 2020, COVID-19 seemed like something only 'old' people got. This strain is getting scary and the lockdown seems to have no end in sight. I have a greater fear of getting COVID-19 than of any issue with the vaccine.

If anyone is vaccine-hesitant, look at the statistics. You are far more likely to die from COVID-19 than the vaccine and your chances of getting COVID-19 are increasing by the day. It's about doing your part for our neighbours, our community and our country.

Mandy, 52, manager of a global logistics company from Brisbane.

I was very hesitant about AstraZeneca due to the rare risk of blood clotting. I wanted to wait until more people were vaccinated to have a level of comfort in the vaccine. Pfizer was not an option for me at the time.

I changed my mind as I have asthma. After speaking with my doctor in early July, she said to me that if I get COVID-19, I am at high risk and will likely struggle to recover. I also realised that this is not about me - this is about everyone. It put things in perspective for me and I registered the following day to have AZ. I didn't really have any symptoms after. I am scheduled to get my second dose on September 3. I am looking forward to it and I am happy I have done it.