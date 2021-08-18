5 quick facts about Australia's COVID-19 vaccine rollout that will make you feel better.

Across Australia, hope and optimism for the end of lockdowns are waning amid surging case numbers in some states.

Today, NSW recorded their highest daily case numbers since the pandemic began, with 633 new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19, all of which are confirmed to be the highly infectious delta strain. The state Premier has conceded that "COVID zero" seems unlikely at this point.

It's nearly 18 months into the pandemic and Australia remains far behind other Western nations in our vaccination efforts.

NSW recorded their highest case numbers since the pandemic began on Wednesday. Image: Getty.

But our rollout has picked up significantly since June, when NSW's deadly outbreak began.

So, in an effort to find the good news on a bad news day, here are five quick facts about Australia's COVID-19 vaccine rollout to make you feel better.

1. There are fewer than 100 days until 80 per cent of the Australian population is fully vaccinated.

Based on the current seven-day average of second doses, 80 per cent of Australia's eligible population will be fully vaccinated by November 25, according to data compiled by covidlive.com.au.

That's 99 days away.

For NSW, who is currently in the middle of their worst wave yet, it's likely to be even sooner. Based on the current rate, there are 86 days until 80 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.