The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday April 12.

Damage, blackouts as Cyclone Seroja slams WA.

The powerful Tropical Cyclone Seroja has slammed into the coast of Western Australia and torn through townships in the night, leaving a trail of damage and power outages.

Seroja made landfall south of Kalbarri at about 8pm AWST on Sunday as a category three storm, bringing wind gusts of up to 170km/h at the centre as it reached land.

The fast-moving storm weakened to a category two system as it pushed inland towards Dalwallinu in a south-east direction at more than 60km/h.

Tropical cyclone Seroja continues moving inland between Dalwallinu and Mukinbudin #CycloneSeroja https://t.co/B1MVXBYXhh pic.twitter.com/elO8LzVB5g — Bureau of Meteorology, Western Australia (@BOM_WA) April 11, 2021

Reports of property damage and power outages in Kalbarri and Geraldton started surfacing as the storm's force was felt and residents took shelter by candlelight.

Fallen trees, damaged homes and wrecked fences could be spotted amid the howling wind and rain in those towns, footage on social media showed.

The damage will be counted at daylight and could be extensive, Western Power said more than 4300 homes had already lost power at 8pm AWST and crews had to wait for conditions to improve before they could restore it.