Marie Elizabeth Spannhake disappeared in 1976. 34 years later, she sent a message to a stranger.

Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries has just rounded out the final episodes of its third volume, which has captivated audiences since its late October release.

The rebooted series has delved into the murders and disappearances of many, including Tiffany Valiante, David Carter, and Josh Guimond. But for its second-last episode, the series included a supernatural element for the very first time, giving us The Ghost in Apartment 14.

Jodi Foster on Unsolved Mysteries. Image: Netflix.

At the beginning of the episode, we’re introduced to Jodi Foster, who moved into an apartment in Chico, California, in 2000. Living there with her daughter, Hannah, the pair reported the apartment was a rather eerie place, with a strange smell and an overall lack of peacefulness.

The longer they stayed, the more strange things began to occur, with Foster reporting that things would move of their own accord, and Hannah would speak to a person only she could see. One night, they came home to see the phone off the hook, and arranged as a noose on one of Hannah’s toys.