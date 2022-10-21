A suspicious death, a bloody axe and a heated argument: The Mystery at Mile Marker 45.

This post mentions suicide and could be triggering for some readers.

The new season of Unsolved Mysteries has dropped on Netflix, leaving people around the world talking about the case of Tiffany Valiante, which featured in episode one, Mystery at Mile Marker 45.

The case follows how 18-year-old Valiante came to be found dead on a train track not long after she graduated high school. While the death was almost immediately ruled a suicide, her parents are continuing to fight back on the ruling.

As the story grips the world, online sleuths have been able to share more details surrounding Valiante’s death, including a few details that were left out of the show.

Here’s everything we know about the mysterious death.

What happened to Tiffany Valiante?

Tiffany Valiante was celebrating her high school graduation on July 12, 2015.

It seems she was at a party with some friends before coming home to her parents, whom she argued with at approximately 9:30pm, leading her to walk out of the house. Many have said even this move was strange, given Valiante hated the dark.

A CCTV image shows her walking away from home, wearing a t-shirt, shorts, trainers and a headband. It was the last time she was seen alive.

Not long after she walked from the house, Valiante’s parents realised no one knew her whereabouts, and began to worry. They found her phone lying in the grass outside their house.

The following morning, Valiante was found on a train track. She was only partially clothed, and was barefoot. According to the New Jersey Transit Police, who investigated her death, as well as the medical examiner’s office, she was hit by a train.