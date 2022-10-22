Beloved dad David was found murdered by the highway. His girlfriend Tammy hasn't been seen since.

Warning: This post contains details of a graphic murder that could be upsetting for some readers.

Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries returned this week, gripping us with some of the most curious crimes from the US.

The show’s third episode, Body in Bags, tells of the devastating murder of Michigan father David Carter, who was found dead in 2018.

In the years since, the police have had a warrant out for their prime suspect, David’s partner at the time of his death, Tammy Williams.

But four years later, Tammy is still nowhere to be found.

What happened to David Carter?

David Carter was a 39-year-old man from Melvindale, Michigan, who worked at the Magna Seating Plant and volunteered with the Melvindale Junior Football League.

He had a teenage son, DJ, whom he shared with his ex, Samia Conner. He was also close with his sister, Tasia Carter-Jackson, and his dad, Elton.

He was last seen attending his son’s football game on September 28, 2018. While he arrived with Tammy, it seems they did not sit together during the game. David's sister has stated she believes her brother broke things off with Tammy due to what she called her "possessive behaviour".

Two days later, DJ and his mother both received a text message from David, cancelling a planned visit because he was ill. DJ decided to visit his father instead, and when he arrived at David's apartment, he saw Tammy taking the rubbish out.

He alleges that when she saw him; she ran inside and locked the door. While she did eventually let him in, she said David was 'out for a walk', despite being sick.