If you're a fan of reality TV, it's likely that you're familiar with Stan's dramedy UnREAL.

The series, which wrapped up its fourth and final season in 2018, follows producer Rachel Goldberg (Shiri Appleby), executive producer Quinn King (Constance Zimmer) and the chaos surrounding the production of popular dating show Everlasting.

Although Everlasting is a fictional show, the dating show is loosely based on the experiences of UnREAL creator Sarah Gertrude Shapiro who worked as a producer on The Bachelor US for three years.

Watch the trailer for Stan's UnREAL below. Post continues after video.



Video via Stan.

From "frankenbiting" to straight-up manipulation, UnREAL is full of subtle nods to The Bachelor franchise.

But what exactly did the highly exaggerated series get right (and wrong) about The Bachelor?

Here's what we discovered:

Fake dates don't happen.

In the first season of UnREAL, Adam Cromwell, a rich British playboy, appears as the "suitor" on Everlasting.

On one particular date, body doubles were seen horse riding while Adam later rode a fake horse for close-up shots. (Yes, really).

Although the dates on The Bachelor franchise are often, well, ridiculous, they aren't fake. (And there certainly aren't any body doubles involved either).﻿

﻿

But... there are a lot of ridiculous dates.

In season two of UnREAL, Darius Beck, an African American professional football player, is cast as the suitor on Everlasting.

Funnily enough, one of Darius' first group dates on the show looks very... familiar.

Darius Beck joined the contestants for a football-themed group date. Image: IMDb.